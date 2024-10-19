3 killed and 8 injured by gunfire following a Mississippi school's football game

LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) — Three people were killed and eight others were injured in central Mississippi when someone opened fire into a group of young people on a trail who were celebrating a school’s homecoming football game. The Holmes County Sheriff's Office says the gunfire early Saturday was proceeded by a fight between two young men. The shootings about five miles (3.1 km) outside of Lexington, Mississippi followed a football game several hours earlier at the the Holmes County Consolidated School’s homecoming celebration. Lexington is located more than 60 miles north of Jackson. Two of the victims who died were 19 and the third was 25.