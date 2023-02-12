Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

PHOENIX (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Follow for the latest live updates — any times Mountain Standard — and news from The Associated Press:

___

HALFTIME LOOKAHEAD

Rihanna has put in the work ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show, focusing so hard on what she promises will be “a jam-packed show” that her upcoming birthday and Valentine’s Day almost slipped her mind.

“The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate — that’s what this show is going to be. It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together,” Rihanna said.

It’ll be her first live performance in seven years.

___

PHILLY GIRL

Jill Biden is expected to be among the fans at State Farm Stadium cheering on her beloved Philadelphia Eagles.

The first lady grew up in suburban Philadelphia and has never been shy about her allegiance to the hometown team. She and her grandson, Hunter, were at the stadium in Philadelphia on Jan. 29 when the Eagles won the NFC championship.

The 16-year-old will join her again on Sunday.

No sitting president has attended a Super Bowl, mainly because of the strict security requirements authorities would need to impose upon the tens of thousands of fans. President Biden will be at the White House on Sunday.

President Biden says he’s a Philadelphia sports fan, too, out of necessity, and often jokes that “I’d be sleeping alone” otherwise.

___

2:20 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday, with a third apparently on the way.

Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours to twin girls back home in Chicago, a team official confirmed to The Associated Press. Allegretti was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Allegretti, who has started three games this season, will be available for the Chiefs in the big game.

About the same time his wife was giving birth, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordeon, had gone into labor. Hardman went on injured reserve this week and was not available to play in the game.

There are plenty of Eagles on baby watch, too.

Starting center Jason Kelce, whose brother Travis is a tight end for Kansas City, and his wife are expecting their third child at any moment. In fact, Kylie Kelce, who is 38 weeks pregnant, has said that her obstetricians would be on hand at State Farm Stadium on Sunday should the baby make a dramatic appearance during the game.

___

PHILLY FAITHFUL

Philadelphia native Dawn Staley donned an Eagles jersey during Sunday’s South Carolina-LSU SEC matchup of undefeated teams in women’s basketball ahead of the Super Bowl. And after her top-ranked Gamecocks rolled to an 88-64 victory, Staley was asked about the Chiefs-Eagles matchup.

“The Eagles have already won,” the coach beamed. “It’s divine order. Jalen Hurts, it’s divine order.”

___

AD TALK

Booze was a big buyer for Super Bowl ad space this year. Crypto, not so much.

Anheuser-Busch will again be the biggest advertiser during the Super Bowl, with three minutes of national airtime. But the beverage giant gave up its deal to be the game’s exclusive alcohol advertiser, so Heineken, Diageo, Remy Martin and Molson Coors are also in.

After last year’s “Crypto Bowl” featured four cryptocurrency companies running splashy ads, there won’t be any this year.

Several 30-second ad slots sold for more than $7 million this year, with most going for between $6 million and $7 million.

___

HEALTH WATCH

Patrick Mahomes says he’s “definitely in a better spot” when it comes to his ailing right ankle than he was for the AFC championship game, and the AP MVP doesn’t expect to be limited by it when he leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The quarterback said this week that he continues to get treatment on the ankle, which he hurt in the divisional round against Jacksonville, and that it will probably continue up until Sunday’s kickoff.

“You won’t know exactly how it is until you get to game day,” he said.

___

1:50 p.m.

Eagles fan Lauren Clark strolled around State Farm Stadium with a wide grin, snapping pictures on her phone and taking in the experience of her first Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia native said she’s waited 40 years for this moment. As a 10-year-old, Clark listened to her first Super Bowl in 1981 on the radio and she's wanted to get a seat at the big game ever since.

Life achievement, unlocked.

“I was just tired of saying ‘Maybe next year,’” Clark said. “My Eagles are in the Super Bowl, my kids are grown, so I just said screw it, let’s go. You only live once. This is a dream come true.”

Clark was one of thousands of fans milling around the outside of State Farm Stadium at the NFL’s ‘Gameday Experience,’ which featured live music, food and drinks.

___

1:40 p.m.

The Valley of Fun is in full force on Super Bowl 57 Sunday.

Football fans descended by the thousands on Glendale, Arizona, for the NFL’s title game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. It was glorious weather for revelers, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 70s.

The Chiefs and Eagles are at the stadium, too, arriving more than three hours before the scheduled game time 4:30 p.m. local time. The NFL said it expects the retractable roof will be open at State Farm Stadium thanks to the nice weather, which was also the case for the previous two Super Bowls played at the stadium.

___

