Watch
News

Actions

Bill Clinton to be released from California hospital

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - This Dec. 10, 2019 file photo shows former U.S. President Bill Clinton during a visit to Edward A. Reynolds West Side High School in New York. The History channel says it is making a documentary series on the American presidency that former President Bill Clinton will help shape and participate in. The series will explore the history of the presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
History channel working on doc series with Bill Clinton
Posted at 10:53 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 10:53:51-04

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton spent a fourth night at a Southern California hospital where he is recovering from an infection but is expected to be released Sunday after making great progress.

Clinton’s spokesman Angel Ureña said in a statement Saturday that the former president would remain one more night at the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California, to receive IV antibiotics, and was expected to be discharged Sunday.

Hillary Clinton has been with her husband at the hospital southeast of Los Angeles. She returned with daughter Chelsea around 8 a.m. Saturday in an SUV accompanied by secret service agents.  

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4