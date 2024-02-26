Police in Grenada say a US couple whose catamaran was hijacked were likely thrown overboard and died

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Police in Grenada say they believe an elderly U.S. couple aboard their catamaran that was hijacked by three escaped prisoners last week were killed and thrown into the Caribbean Sea.

Monday's announcement is a blow to those who were independently helping search for Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel and had hoped they were still alive.

Don McKenzie, police commissioner of the Royal Grenada Police Force, said the three prisoners escaped on Feb. 18 and hijacked the catamaran “Simplicity” on Monday.

They were arrested Wednesday in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He said information suggests the prisoners disposed of the couple while traveling between Grenada and St Vincent.