NASA's first moon crew in 50 years includes one woman & three men

NATL. — NASA has named the four astronauts who will fly to the moon by the end of next year, including one woman and three men.

The announcement came on Monday. The four members were introduced during a ceremony in Houston, home to the nation's astronauts as well as Mission Control.

“This is humanity's crew,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The three Americans and one Canadian will be the first to fly NASA's Orion capsule.

The capsule will launch from the Kennedy Space Center no earlier than late 2024.

The team will fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth. This is a preview of a lunar landing by two others a year later.

Josh Valcarcel – NASA – Johnson Space Center PHOTO DATE: March 29, 2023. LOCATION: Bldg. 8, Room 183 - Photo Studio. SUBJECT: Official crew portrait for Artemis II, from left: NASA Astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen. PHOTOGRAPHER: Josh Valcarcel

The mission's commander, Reid Wiseman, will be joined by Victor Glover, an African American naval aviator; Christina Koch, who holds the world record for the longest spaceflight by a woman; and Canada's Jeremy Hansen. All are space veterans except Hansen.

“This is a big day. We have a lot to celebrate and it’s so much more than the four names that have been announced," said Glover.

This is the first moon crew to include a woman and someone not from the U.S.

This is also the first crew in NASA's new moon program named Artemis.

Late last year, an empty Orion capsule flew to the moon and back in a long-awaited dress rehearsal.

During Apollo, NASA sent 24 astronauts to the moon over the course of four years.

Twelve of them landed, and all were military-trained test pilots except for Apollo 17's Harrison Schmitt, who closed out that moon landing era alongside the late Gene Cernan.

Provided this next 10-day moonshot goes well, NASA aims to land two astronauts on the moon by 2025.

NASA picked from 41 active astronauts for its first Artemis crew.

NASA VICTOR GLOVER & REID WISEMAN

