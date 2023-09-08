Watch Now
Authorities identify remains of 2 victims killed in 9/11 attack on World Trade Center

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FILE - In this 1990 file photo, New York City skyline with World Trade Center's twin towers in the center. Before the towers crumbled, before the doomed people jumped and the smoke billowed and the planes hit, the collective American memory summoned one fleeting fragment of beauty: a clear blue sky. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 3:48 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 17:17:57-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say they've identified the remains of two people who died in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center have been identified. The positive identification of a man and a woman was confirmed by the New York City medical examiner days ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the hijacked-plane attack that killed nearly 3,000 people in Lower Manhattan. Their names are being withheld at the request of family members. The city's painstaking investigation into the unidentified human remains has continued more than two decades after the attack, helped in part by improvements in genetic sequencing technology. The latest identification is the first since 2021.

