Woman fatally shot at Home Depot store in Florida, suspect is in custody

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Posted at 3:38 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 16:55:08-04

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A man opened fire inside a Home Depot store in the Florida Panhandle on Friday, killing a woman, authorities said. Deputies and police officers responding to the store in Pensacola found the woman fatally shot, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. The suspect was taken into custody a short time later, according to the sheriff's office. A spokeswoman for Home Depot said the woman was a third-party contractor. No further details were immediately provided. ___ This story has been corrected to show that the victim was a third-party contractor and not a Home Depot employee.

