Donald Trump will speak in Florida next to Matt Gaetz, who set House speaker's ouster in motion

Trump is appearing Wednesday at a convention center in West Palm Beach, Florida, with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a congressional ally who, with other hard-right conservatives, engineered the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy . The unprecedented action has kept Congress partly shuttered.

Trump has used the power vacuum to underline his lingering influence over the Republican Party. He has backed Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan to replace McCarthy. Jordan formed a close alliance with the former president, particularly during the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

Two of the cases against Trump, in Washington and Georgia, are over his efforts to overturn the results.