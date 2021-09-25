Watch
News

Actions

Texas border crossing where migrants made camp to reopen

items.[0].image.alt
FELIX MARQUEZ/AP
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - Migrants, many from Haiti, wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, to avoid deportation to Haiti from the U.S. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force that signals the beginning of what could be one of America's swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Mexico Border Migrant Camp Haitian Migrants
Posted at 12:01 AM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 16:11:16-04

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — U.S. authorities say the Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks will be partially reopened late Saturday afternoon. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that trade and travel operations will resume at Del Rio Port of Entry for passenger traffic at 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be reopened for cargo traffic on Monday morning. The agency temporarily closed the crossing on Sept. 17 and rerouted traffic to the one in Eagle Pass, Texas, after as many as 15,000 mostly Haitian migrants suddenly crossed into Del Rio from Mexico and made camp around the U.S. side of the border bridge. The camp was completely cleared on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4