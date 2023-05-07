Watch Now
Man killed, 2 women hurt in Miami Beach nightclub shooting

Posted at 6:32 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 18:32:34-04

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a Miami Beach nightclub, Miami Beach police said in a news release.

Authorities began receiving reports of shots being fired just before 4 a.m. at the address for the Gala nightclub in the city's South Beach area. Responding officers said they found three people with apparent gunshot wounds.

A man and two women were transported to a Miami trauma center. The man was pronounced deceased, and the women were expected to recover.

Police didn't report making any arrests or identify any suspects or a motive for the shooting. While the nightclub didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

