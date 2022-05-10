Watch
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger

SAN FRANCISCO, CAL — Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office says Tuesday that it has closed the case. The victim and Tyson both requested that charges not be filed.

The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. The footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a Jet Blue plane bound for Florida. 

