Death of Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez ruled a suicide

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via AP
This is a 2021 photo of Jean Ramirez of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team. This image reflects the Tampa Bay Rays active roster as of Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 when this image was taken. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via AP)
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jan 15, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The death of Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez near his home in Fort Worth, Texas, has been ruled a suicide.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office in Texas released the finding on Thursday, three days after the 28-year-old’s body was found.  The Rays announced the death in a Twitter post last Tuesday but did not release details. Ramirez was a 28th-round draft pick out of Illinois State in 2016.

He played three years in Tampa Bay’s minor league system before beginning a three-season stint as a bullpen catcher with the major league team in 2019.

