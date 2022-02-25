Watch
Florida's new coronavirus guidance: 'Buck the CDC'

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 10:08 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 22:11:09-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo have announced new coronavirus policy recommendations that discourage mask-wearing and push physicians to use off-label medications to treat the virus.

The guidance issued Thursday is the Republican governor's latest break with federal COVID-19 policies, a feud that has boosted his prominence in the GOP as he eyes a 2024 presidential bid.

Under the recommendations, the state health department is advising businesses to stop requiring masks for workers, telling adults and children with COVID-19 to isolate for five days, and directing physicians to exercise their own judgment when treating virus patients.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

