Florida's new coronavirus guidance: 'Buck the CDC'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo have announced new coronavirus policy recommendations that discourage mask-wearing and push physicians to use off-label medications to treat the virus.

The guidance issued Thursday is the Republican governor's latest break with federal COVID-19 policies, a feud that has boosted his prominence in the GOP as he eyes a 2024 presidential bid.

Under the recommendations, the state health department is advising businesses to stop requiring masks for workers, telling adults and children with COVID-19 to isolate for five days, and directing physicians to exercise their own judgment when treating virus patients.