Marriages in the US are back at pre-pandemic levels

Marriages in the U.S. are back at pre-pandemic levels.

That’s according to a new reportby the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that now found marriages returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

The year 2022 saw a significant jump in the number of marriages to 2,065,905 across the country. This marked the first time this figure surpassed the 2 million mark since 2019, when the U.S. saw 2,015,603 marriages.

The marriage rate in 2022 also saw an uptick, when it grew to 6.2 per a population of 1,000 — which is the highest rate the country had seen since 2018.

There were 36 states and the District of Columbia in 2022 that saw marriage rates match or surpass 2019 levels.

The state with the highest marriage rate in 2022 was Nevada, with 25.9%. Hawaii had the second highest marriage rate that year, with 14.4%, followed by Montana and Utah, both with 9.9%. Rounding out the top five was Arkansas, with a 7.9% marriage rate in 2022.

The number of divorces, and the divorce rate in the U.S., both dipped down in 2022 from 2021. There were 673,989 divorces in the U.S. in 2022, and the divorce rate was 2.4 per a population of 1,000.

