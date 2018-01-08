46 states reporting widespread flu outbreaks

Influenza is on the rise across the country, according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

So if you haven't gotten the flu shot yet, this map should give you a good reason:

The number of jurisdictions experiencing high activity went from 21 states to 26 states and New York City and the number of states reporting widespread activity went from 36 to 46. Influenza-like illness (ILI) went from 4.9% to 5.8%, according to the CDC.

Although the CDC says that this year's flu vaccine has only been 10 percent effective, they say that the best bet for fighting the flu is to get a flu shot. Check with your physician, your county health department, or click here to find a list of locations to schedule your flu vaccine.

According to the CDC's definition, influenza (also known as the flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The flu is different from a cold. The flu usually comes on suddenly. People who have the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

Fever* or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

* It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.

Widespread influenza activity was reported by 23 states:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Regional influenza activity was reported by Puerto Rico and 23 states:

Hawaii

Maine

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Local influenza activity was reported by the District of Columbia and four states:

District of Columbia

Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands did not report.

To locate a flu shot, click here.

