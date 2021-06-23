Virginia Beach sisters go out of their way to hand-deliver found IRS check to rightful owner

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For two very determined sisters in Virginia Beach, Tuesday was the moment they'd been anticipating.

It began over the weekend when Jacqueline Marshall was leaving her house. She noticed a single piece of paper — an envelope — on the front lawn.

"It was not only a letter — it was an IRS check," Marshall said.

Certainly, it was no junk mail.

The sisters quickly found out they weren't the only ones who found someone else's mail. Their boss's friend posted on Facebook Monday night about getting a stranger's tax refund from a few miles away delivered to her mailbox.

"The recipient lived about three miles from her and delivered the check to her, and she was ecstatic," said Patricia Brooks, Marshall's sister.

Brooks suggested they too should hand deliver the check to the owner.

"We're healthcare workers, and we care about people, and that's the way we were raised," Brooks said. "I just think if it were my check and someone delivered it to me, I would be so relieved."

Their plan was put into motion Tuesday, driving five miles in the pouring rain.

Michael Borecky, the check's rightful owner, was shocked but grateful.

"Yeah, definitely; looks like one of those important ones," he said.

The money, Borecky said, will help his family.

"My wife just died about two years ago, and now the son moved back in. It helps," he said. "It definitely is not something you want to lose and waiting on because you just don't see this every day. It's fantastic. Thank you."

The sisters were thankful, too, proving no small deed goes unnoticed.

"When you just do good things for people, it just comes back and makes you feel good," Brooks said.

According to Postal Inspector Michael Romano, the Postal Inspection Service has not received any recent complaints about other instances of delivery mishaps. He added that mail found outside of a mailbox could possibly be a mail tampering issue.

If customers believe their mail has been tampered with, they should report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 877-876-2455 or going online.

Customers can share general concerns, complaints or compliments by calling the toll-free number at 800-ASK-USPS (275-8777), visiting usps.com, or reaching out through Twitter @USPSHelp.

"The sooner they contact us, the better chance of resolving their service issue with greater expediency," said Freda Sauter with corporate communications. "This way, we will have a record of their call in case of a repeat instance. We want to help our customers' service needs in the most efficient process."

This story was originally published by Antoinette DelBel on Scripps station WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia.