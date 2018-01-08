Florida State Fair offering half-priced admission during one day only deal

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair is offering half-price admission tickets today, only while supplies last.

The Florida State Fair – always in Tampa, always in February – is hosting its Half-Price Hookup series to provide discounted admission and ride armbands throughout the month of January. Each week will feature a different sale, but all sales will give a 50% off discount.

On January 8, the Florida State Fair launches its first Half-Price Hookup in 2018 which features one general admission ticket good for any one fair day for only $6.50. The sale goes from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

General admission tickets at the Florida State Fair include more than 15 acres of entertainment, the largest Midway in North America with 110 different rides and music from across the country.

Half-Price Hookups can be purchased online only at www.floridastatefair.com. Quantities are limited.

The Florida State Fair runs from February 8 through February 19 at the Florida State Fairgrounds

located at 4800 U.S. Highway 301 North in Tampa, Florida.