Elephants practice yoga to stay in shape at Denver Zoo

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — The world's largest land animal can get down.

At the Denver Zoo, the staff members of the pachyderm team have trained all five of its elephants to engage in the "Elephant Yoga" program.

The bulls can stretch, bend and even roll.

While it's entertaining to watch, it's also beneficial for their health.

"Elephant programs need to have an exercise program. So, part of our exercise for the elephants who live here is yoga- different stretches to keep their joints mobile, active, and engaged," said Maura Davis, assistant curator of pachyderms at the Denver Zoo.

The program also has health benefits for elephants at other zoos.

“So, Billy is one of our donors for plasma. He does stand nice and still, allows us to take a couple of liter of blood which has lifesaving platelets and opportunities for young elephants that need it.” Davis said.

Zookeepers say elephants can be trained as soon as they are able to eat solid food.

This story was originally reported by Danny New on thedenverchannel.com.