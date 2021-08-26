Watch
Lifestyle

Actions

Australian farmer mourns beloved aunt by arranging feeding sheep in shape of heart

items.[0].image.alt
Ben Jackson/AP
In this image taken from video, sheep form the shape of a heart in a field in Guyra, northern New South Wales, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Ben Jackson, a sheep farmer stuck in lockdown, was unable to attend his aunt’s funeral, has honoured her memory with the ultimate tribute, a love heart made from sheep. (Ben Jackson via AP)
APTOPIX Australia Sheep
Posted at 4:45 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 16:52:39-04

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian farmer unable to attend his aunt’s funeral because of pandemic restrictions has paid his respects by arranging dozens of sheep in the shape of a love heart.

Ben Jackson’s farm is in New South Wales while the funeral for his beloved Auntie Deb was in Queensland state.

Both states are under lockdowns due to an ongoing virus surge.

Jackson found that feeding his pregnant ewes in a pattern caused the animals to line up in the same shape.

Drone-shot video of the ewes munching barley while unwittingly expressing affection for Jackson's aunt was shown at her funeral this week.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku