Popular Coca-Cola products recalled for metal contamination in Texas

Currently, only products distributed to Texas are covered under the recall.
Gene J. Puskar / AP
Popular Coca-Cola canned sodas distributed in Texas have been recalled due to potential metal contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall includes more than 4,000 12-ounce cans of Coca-Cola, Sprite and Coke Zero in various size packages.

The recall is listed as a Class II risk, meaning "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

