Dog and cat food sold nationwide recalled due to listeria contamination

Several types of dog food and cat food have been recalled due to listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration said Viva Raw has voluntarily recalled Lot 21244 of the following products:



Viva Turkey for Dogs Ground

Viva Turkey for Dogs Chunked

Viva Turkey for Cats, Viva Pure Turkey

Viva Beef & Turkey for Puppies

The products were distributed across the country between May 15 and June 28 as frozen 1-pound bricks.

Health officials warn that listeria monocytogenes can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections" in dogs and cats that eat the contaminated products. However, no illnesses have been reported, the FDA said.

In addition to concern for pets, there's also concern for their owners, who can be exposed to the bacteria through contact with the food.

While most healthy people infected with listeria monocytogenes may experience symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, the FDA warns that it can cause pregnant women to have a miscarriage.

Similar to people, infected pets may suffer from a fever or diarrhea, as well as depression, shock and death.

Consumers who have the recalled products are asked to dispose of them in such a way that animals or other people do not become exposed.

Refund requests can be made by emailing Viva Raw at info@vivarawpets.com.