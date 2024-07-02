Dania Furniture recalls bookcases after one tipped over and killed 4-year-old

Dania Furniture is recalling its Hayden Bookcase after one tipped over and killed a 4-year-old child.

The company warned that customers should immediately stop using the bookcase if it is not anchored to the wall, and place it in an area where kids cannot access it.

About 940 Hayden bookcases were sold at Dania Furniture stores across the country and online at the company’s website from November 2017 through February 2024, for about $370.

The Hayden bookcases are wooden and have six cubbies with three white sliding doors. The SKU on the back is LB2225/A.

Customers with the recalled product are asked to contact Dania Furniture for a free in-home installation of a tip-over restraint kit.

If mounting is not possible, or if customers prefer to get their money back, the company will issue a full refund and arrange for the pickup and/or disposal of the recalled bookcase.

Dania Furniture is also directly contacting customers who purchased the bookcase.