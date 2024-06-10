Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 vehicles for glitch in safety software

Auto manufacturer Chrysler is recalling more than 200,000 vehicles sold in the U.S. because of software trouble that could cause them to lose electronic stability control.

This safety feature is meant to help drivers keep their vehicles pointed in the intended direction. It uses computerized controls to apply the brakes to individual wheels when necessary, which helps reduce the risk of crashes caused by understeering or oversteering.

It was made mandatory in vehicles sold in the U.S. starting in 2012.

Certain versions of the 2022 Dodge Durango, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 are affected, which includes 211,581 vehicles built between April 2021 and December 2022.

The NHTSA says software associated with the vehicles' anti-lock braking controls may malfunction, which can in turn cause electronic stability control to fail.

Dealers will be updating the affected software for free. Stellantis, which owns Chrysler, says owners of recalled vehicles should contact Chrysler or their dealership to arrange updates. The company will send letters to owners by July 26.

Stellantis says it's not aware of any injuries or deaths that have come as a result of the malfunction.

Consumers can check to see if their vehicle is affected using recall lookup tools on NHTSA's website or on Chrysler's website.