Proposal nearly derailed after ring slips from man's hand on bridge and into snow

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who got engaged on a bridge in Michigan nearly had the proposal ruined when the ring slipped through his fingers and fell 118 feet to the snow below.

Trevor Van Camp had planned the surprise weekend when he dropped down to one knee on the Skybridge at Boyne Mountain Resort, proposing to his girlfriend, Danielle Jenkins.

However, with shaking hands, Van Camp pulled the ring from the box and it slipped from his grasp, falling through the open grating and into the ski slope below.

"We panicked for a minute and then said, 'We need to find it,'" Trevor recalled.

The couple spent the next 2 1/2 hours searching the slopes with metal detectors. Pat Harper, the night shift snowmaking supervisor at Boyne, thankfully had the metal detectors in his car.

Shortly after giving up hope around 10 p.m., Harper's metal detector picked up a signal. He then began digging through the snow and didn't see anything.

Then, Harper pulled up a handful of snow and found the edge of the ring in it.

As the couple prepared to leave Boyne, they got a call that the ring had been found

"I give big props and kudos to Pat for doing that for us, because he saved the day, he really did," Danielle said in a statement. "It was an experience that we now have; a story to tell of our engagement.”