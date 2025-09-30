WalletHub says this city rules the US food scene

WalletHub ranked more than 180 U.S. cities to determine the best foodie city in America, naming Miami as No. 1.

According to WalletHub, 30% of the ranking was based on the affordability of food in a city, while the other 70% considered diversity, accessibility and quality of food.

Factors in the ranking included the number of full-service restaurants per capita and the number of ice cream shops per capita, which benefited cities with large tourist economies. Orlando, Las Vegas, Miami and San Francisco all ranked in the top five for restaurants per capita.

When factoring only a city's diversity, accessibility and quality of food, San Francisco ranked No. 1, followed by Miami, Seattle, Portland and Orlando. When factoring only a city's affordability of food, Garland, Texas, ranked No. 1, followed by Wilmington, Delaware; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Dover, Delaware; and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

One trend experts in the WalletHub study noted was that consumers are trending toward more affordable dining options.

"Cost remains the top priority, with even major chains like McDonald’s adapting by offering more value-driven choices. At the same time, demand for healthy yet affordable options continues to rise, as customers expect wellness to be built into everyday dining," said Ben Wang, lecturer at the Horst Schulze School of Hospitality Management at Auburn University. "Technology—from service robots to AI-powered menu recommendations—is becoming more common, but diners are also craving genuine human interaction. The future of dining will likely strike a balance between pro-tech innovations that enhance efficiency and pro-touch experiences that preserve the social aspect of eating out."

Here is the list of top foodie cities, according to WalletHub:



Miami Portland, Oregon San Francisco Seattle Orlando Austin Tampa Las Vegas Sacramento San Diego

The full list is available on WalletHub’s website.