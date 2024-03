LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A deadly hit and run involving a motorcycle happened Thursday night in Lehigh Acres.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash took place on 40th Street SW and Rena Avenue South.

Troopers say a 54-year-old man was riding his motorcycle and was hit by another vehicle.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle took off, and the man on the motorcycle was pronounced dead while his passenger suffered serious injuries.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.