LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Law enforcement agenices are currently looking for two missing girls from Lehigh Acres.

They are Brenda Mateo Juarez, 12, and Marlyn Lopez Gondinez,15.

The department says the girls went missing from the 2000 block of Wanda Avenue North in Fort Myers, and were last seen on Palm Beach Boulevard.

FDLE says the girls might be in the company of an unknown adult male.

Contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office or FDLE at 1-800-FL-MISSING.