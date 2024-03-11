Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodLehigh Acres

Actions

'Car hopping' teens end up behind bars, deputies say

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says three teenagers stole three cars on Sunday.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 15:38:14-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says three teenagers stole three cars on Sunday in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies say an investigation into multiple car thefts led them to first locate a Chevy Silverado not too far from the victim's home.

Later that day, deputies say a license plate reader located a stolen Jeep Wrangler near Gunnery Boulevard and Leonard Boulevard.

According to the sheriff's office, a traffic stop eventually led to the arrest of two suspects - but not before a foot chase took place.

Investigators say the two teens ran through backyards and a nearby golf course.

A third teen was found at his home and arrested.

A Chevy Camaro is still missing.

The suspects were arrested for multiple charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and petit theft.

The sheriff's office says all three juveniles have criminal histories ranging from theft to battery.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023