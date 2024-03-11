'Car hopping' teens end up behind bars, deputies say

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says three teenagers stole three cars on Sunday in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies say an investigation into multiple car thefts led them to first locate a Chevy Silverado not too far from the victim's home.

Later that day, deputies say a license plate reader located a stolen Jeep Wrangler near Gunnery Boulevard and Leonard Boulevard.

According to the sheriff's office, a traffic stop eventually led to the arrest of two suspects - but not before a foot chase took place.

Investigators say the two teens ran through backyards and a nearby golf course.

A third teen was found at his home and arrested.

A Chevy Camaro is still missing.

The suspects were arrested for multiple charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and petit theft.

The sheriff's office says all three juveniles have criminal histories ranging from theft to battery.