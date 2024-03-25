The best last minute Easter basket gifts for every age

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With Easter just around the corner, the scramble to put together the perfect Easter baskets for your family is on. But fear not, procrastinators! Even if you’ve left it to the eleventh hour, there’s still plenty of time to assemble thoughtful and delightful Easter baskets that will bring joy to every bunny in your life.

We’ve included yummy treats, fun games and toys for kids of all ages, top choices for picky teens and even sweet treats and gifts for adults. While you might need Amazon Prime or to expedite shipping for some of these items, it’ll be worth it to reach your loved one in time.

So, grab your basket and let’s hop to it!

Kids Easter Baskets

Hatchimals Alive!

$15.11 (was $16.97) at Walmart

These spring-filled surprise eggs hatch just like the real thing when exposed to water to reveal cute characters like a baby dragon or a unicorn. Best of all you can hide the eggs alongside the chocolate variety to make your Easter egg hunt extra special. It comes with a spring basket and three eggs plus six Hatchimals characters in all.

Jellycat Amuseable Boiled Egg Plush

$28 at Amazon

Jellycat is famous for its bashful bunny stuffed toys that are a favorite for baby shower gifts but with a new Easter Collection, the brand is now introducing even more Easter themed characters. This includes a personifiedcarrot and the most adorable set of Amuseable Boiled Eggs which come in a variety of designs including deviled eggs complete with red horns (get it?).

Kinetic Sand Soft Serve Station

$13 (was $15) at Amazon

This fun and imaginative soft-serve station will keep little hands busy while you hide the eggs or get started on the family dinner. You can also switch out some of the chocolate eggs for these Kinetic Sand eggswhich they’ll enjoy just as much but won’t lead to a sugar crash. If you haven’t seen kinetic sand before you’re in for a treat. This moldable sand sticks together with pressure and feels silky soft to the touch.

Care Bears Hello Kitty Dressed as Cheer Bear

$29.69 at Amazon

Is there anything cuter than a Care Bear? How about Hello Kitty dressed as a Care Bear? This adorable plush stuffy is the perfect addition to your kid’s Easter basket with its candy-pink design. Collect the whole set which includes Badtz-Maru and Cinnamoroll dressed respectively as Grumpy Bear and Love-A-Lot Bear.

FURBY Furblets

$10 at Amazon

This mini Furby friend has a clip-on keychain so they can come along on all your kid’s adventures. Activate its tunes and quirky Furbish sayings in three different ways and don’t forget its peekaboo ears that pop open for extra fun. Its small size makes it easy to tuck into an Easter basket alongside other treats, ensuring a memorable and delightful Easter experience for children of all ages.

Blue Squid Diamond Painting Kits for Kids

$12 at Amazon

Including a calm and creative activity in your children’s Easter baskets means that when the excitement and adrenaline of the hunt and all that candy has worn off, they’ll still have something to keep them entertained. Complete with 12 colorful gem art stickers, two glittering keychains and two sparkly suncatchers, this craft kit promises endless creativity. Easy for kids and beginners, it includes everything they need for hours of crafting fun.

Teens’ Easter Baskets

Otamatone Classic

$40 (was $50) at Amazon

The Otamatone is an excellent addition to any Easter basket especially as it comes in bright spring-like colors and adds a little quirky quality to your family gatherings. With its fun and easy-to-play design, featuring touch and slide functionality along with vibrato control, it offers endless entertainment for all ages.

Olive & Cocoa Easter Baskets

$64 (small size) at Olive & Cocoa

Choose the aesthetically pleasing Pastel Sweets Crate which includes a pink bunny cookie, pink caramel popcorn, sprinkle-coated chocolate pretzels, chocolate raspberry jelly sticks, white chocolate pretzels and a cotton candy taffy stick. It arrives gift-wrapped in a wooden crate complete with a ribbon giving you one less job to do. Orders received by noon (MT) will typically ship out the same day, so with expedited shipping, orders can be delivered and enjoyed within two days.

The Herbal Zen Shower Steamers

$36 at Amazon

Turn your teen’s next shower into a spa experience with these steamers that provide a luxurious atmosphere at home, offering stress relief and wellness benefits with each use. Handmade and available in a variety pack of seven unique aromatherapy blends, these shower bombs cater to everyone, making them a thoughtful and versatile gift to complement any Easter basket.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera

$70 (was $80) at Amazon

This instant camera is the ultimate Easter basket addition for teens and is available in a baby blue color. With its twist-and-click design and close-up mode perfect for selfies, it offers a seamless experience for capturing memorable moments with friends. Plus, with high-quality instant photo prints in just seconds, it’s the perfect gift for tech-savvy teens looking to elevate their photography game.

TOSY Flying Disc

$36 (was $45) at Amazon

Add some excitement to your teen’s Easter basket with this extraordinary LED frisbee, guaranteed to dazzle with its million-color light show both day and night. With cutting-edge technology and motion sensors, they can easily customize brightness, timer, color and style for an endless array of stunning displays. Lightweight, durable and rechargeable, this disc will provide hours of active fun for the whole family.

Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain

$22 at Amazon

Your teen has definitely seen social media posts about this fun viral lip stain that goes on blue and rubs off to leave a natural and pretty stain on the lips. The smudge-proof lip color stays put through anything including snacking on Easter treats! The range of shades allows teens to express their individual style and experiment with different looks, whether they prefer a subtle stain or a bold statement lip.

Adult Easter Baskets

The Patch Brand Energy Patches

$22 at Amazon

If your Easter celebrations include hosting family or friends, you may feel a little overwhelmed or frazzled by the end of the long weekend. Stash some of these energy patches in your own Easter basket for a quick pick-me-up.

Demeter Fragrances

$24 at Amazon

If you’re creating an Easter basket for adults whether it’s for your partner, friends, siblings or yourself you have the chance to stock it with more than just tasty treats. Why not include a unique scent? Choose from the most uncommon options including Saltwater Taffy, Pixie Dust and Kitten Fur.

STEEPED Coffee Single Serve Coffee Packets $15 at Amazon Elevate Easter brunch by including a pack of STEEPED Coffee in every adult’s gift basket. They come as bags ready to brew just like tea. After just 15 seconds a light crema will develop on top of your coffee just like from your favorite coffee house. You then steep it for longer for a stronger coffee and can enjoy a delicious cup of joe with hand-roasted and ethically sourced beans.

Timeless Skincare 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum

$28 (was $35) at Amazon

Packed with a potent dose of Vitamin C, this formula works wonders by enhancing cell renewal, reducing hyperpigmentation and balancing skin tone. Additionally, it shields against environmental aggressors and boosts collagen synthesis for a radiant, resilient complexion. Timeless Skincare products come in pretty containers in bright colors that look great on your bathroom counter and in your Easter basket!

Deluxe Easter Gift Basket by Harry and David

$90 at Harry and David

Why not take the pressure off and outsource the Easter basket preparation with this beautifully crafted option from Harry and David? This Easter basket is packed with delights, featuring popcorn, chocolate-covered apricots and an assortment of gourmet truffles. With additional goodies like a milk chocolate bunny, marshmallow robin eggs and yogurt-covered pretzels, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the holiday in style and includes a reusable woven rope basket that you can reuse after the holiday.

The best last minute Easter basket gifts for every age originally appeared on Simplemost.com