FIRST tornado of 2024 in SWFL reported near Port LaBelle

Strong storms Thursday afternoon produced several reports of funnels and a landspout tornado in LaBelle and near Port LaBelle.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday afternoon as strong storms moved into Hendry county. Fox 4 aquired video of a funnel in LaBelle and a landspout near Port LaBelle, taken around 5:45pm.

Hendry County Emergency Management confirmed reports of a brief landspout near County Road 833 just south of the intersection of State Road 80. Fire Rescue who observed the landspout stated that it traveled over citrus/sugar fields.

Emergency Management confirmed there was no damage or injuries.

Unlike "typical" tornadoes, landspout tornadoes are not formed from supercell thunderstorms. They tend to be weaker in nature and less destructive.