AMBER ALERT: Deputies searching for two LaBelle children reportedly abducted

Update

FDLE says the AMBER Alert has been canceled. They have not released any more information.

Original Story

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement sent out an AMBER Alert for two children in LaBelle, reportedly taken by a man.

Hendry County deputies are looking for Tremaine and Jermaine Crocker. They are 4-years-old and were last seen in the 400 block of Withlacoochee Avenue.

The alert says they may be in the company of 47-year-old Ralph Garcia. It's not clear if he knows the children.

FDLE FDLE flyer for an Amber Alert that was sent out late Wednesday night for two young boys in LaBelle

Garcia was last seen wearing all black clothing with a black hoodie.

Tremaine and Jermaine are Black males with black hair and brown eyes. They are about 3'5" and weigh about 24 pounds.

Tremaine was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt with blue jean shorts and grey Crocs.

Jermaine was last seen in a multi-colored shirt with brown shorts and blue tennis shoes.

FDLE says if you see them, do not approach them. Call 911 immediately.