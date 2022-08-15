Kevin Costner Honored Ray Liotta At ‘Field Of Dreams’ Baseball Game

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Baseball fans got a touching surprise during the 2022 “Field of Dreams” baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11.

Fox Sports and organizers of the game paid tribute to late actor Ray Liotta, who starred as “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in the 1989 film. The video tribute was narrated by Liotta’s co-star in the film, Kevin Costner, who played Ray Kinsella.

“‘Field of Dreams’ is about belief and those rare moments where magic becomes real. And it doesn’t work unless Shoeless Joe is worth the wait, unless he’s special. And Ray Liotta was special,” Costner said in the video. “When Ray died back in May, I reminisced about how our batting practice moment together was not a stunt. It was real, and it happened as you saw it. I said that God gave us that stunt that night, and now God has Ray.” You can watch the full tribute below in a video posted to Twitter by Fox Sports:

"That's the beauty of baseball and a movie like 'Field of Dreams.' He gets to live forever in our hearts." Earlier his year, Ray Liotta sadly passed away at the age of 67. Kevin Costner looks back at his time on set with Liotta and honors the life of his former colleague. pic.twitter.com/HRQ681OgbZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 11, 2022

Costner appeared at the first “Field of Dreams” game as well, which was held in 2021 after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aug. 11 game saw the Cubs play the Reds on the farm in Dyersville, Iowa, where the movie was filmed. Days before this year’s game, Costner shared photos from the film on Twitter, writing that he wanted to share some memories from the movie and honor his late co-star, Liotta.

“‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ will be out there with all of us for a great night of baseball in the fields of Iowa,” he wrote.

In honor of @MLB at Field of Dreams this week, I wanted to share some memories from the movie but more importantly remember the amazing Ray Liotta. ‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ will be out there will all of us for a great night of baseball in the fields of Iowa. pic.twitter.com/U6ADN8iQxM — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) August 9, 2022

Costner was also one of the many celebrities to honor Liotta on Twitter back in May, sharing a clip from “Field of Dreams” and a tender message.

“Devastated to hear the news of @rayliotta’s passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be Shoeless Joe Jackson in my heart.”

Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. While he leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be “Shoeless Joe Jackson” in my heart. What happened that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray. pic.twitter.com/JQmk1PsuSK — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) May 26, 2022

If you haven’t seen “Field of Dreams,” the film centers around Costner’s character, who builds a ballpark in the cornfield at his home after hearing a voice that says, “If you build it, they will come.”

Once the ballpark is built, the ghosts of Liotta’s character and his team, the 1919 White Sox, appear in the field to play baseball.

You can rent “Field of Dreams” on Amazon Prime or buy the DVD at Walmart or Target for $5.

