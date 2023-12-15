Watch Now
NewsNationalScripps News

Actions

Jury reaches verdict in Rudy Giuliani's election defamation case

A Washington jury announced it has reached a verdict in a defamation damages case against Rudy Giuliani Friday.
Jury delivers verdict in Rudy Giuliani's election defamation case
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Jury delivers verdict in Rudy Giuliani's election defamation case
Posted at 4:07 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 16:12:58-05

A jury announced Friday it has reached a verdict in a defamation damages case against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Jurors deliberated for hours Thursday and Friday at Washington's federal courthouse before reaching a verdict. 

A judge already ruled that Giuliani defamed Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, when he falsely alleged that they committed ballot fraud during Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

The jury's decision on Friday determines how much Giuliani would have to pay the two women in damages.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for updates when the verdict is read. 

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here