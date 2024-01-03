Imam shot outside New Jersey mosque

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the early morning shooting of an imam that occurred outside a mosque.

Police in Newark responded to the area near the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A man, who was later determined to be an imam, or prayer leader, was reportedly taken to a hospital in the area. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the man was listed in critical condition.

Police have not said whether the imam was targeted, but they noted that the incident is under investigation. No information about potential suspects has been released.

While the cause of the shooting has not yet been established, the Council on American-Islamic Relations has been warning about anti-Muslim sentiments.

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the Council says it has received more than 2,000 reports of bias. The organization notes that the figure is a 172% increase over a similar period in 2022.

“From Burlington to Chicago to DC and elsewhere, innocent Americans are suffering the consequences of this wave of bigotry,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

