Human Rights Campaign joins groups warning against travel to Florida

The Human Rights Campaign has issued an advisory for the state of Florida, warning that the state's laws may make it dangerous for minorities, immigrants and members of the LGBTQ community to travel there.

The campaign joins other rights groups, including the NAACP and Equality Florida, in making travel warnings for Florida.

The group emphasizes that its advisory is "not a blanket recommendation against travel nor a call for boycott," but instead outlines "laws that are hostile to the LGBTQ community, restrict access to reproductive health care, repeal gun safety policies, foment racial prejudice, and attack public education by banning books and censoring curriculum in order that prospective travelers or residents can make the best decisions for themselves and their families."

The announcement follows a similar advisory issued by the NAACP over the last weekend.

That group wrote in its message that "Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals."

At the time, a spokesman for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called that statement "nothing more than a stunt."

In recent months, Florida has passed laws that variously restrict how race issues can be taught in schools, call for a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, and ban gender-affirming care in the state.

Florida says tourism contributed more than $100 billion to its economy in 2021. The state's tourism industry reportedly brought in a record number of visitors in 2022.

