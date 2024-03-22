House passes government spending package ahead of shutdown deadline

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a $1.2 trillion spending package to avoid a partial government shutdown. The bill passed by a vote of 286-134 and now heads to the Senate, where its future is uncertain ahead of Friday's midnight deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown.

If you think this last-minute fiasco sounds familiar, you're exactly right. Lawmakers faced a similar deadline two weeks ago but were able to avert a shutdown by passing a short-term spending bill to fund some parts of the government.

However, parts of this week's spending bill include funding for about 70% of the federal government, including things like the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, Education, and a number of other key federal agencies and services. If the funding package does not make its way through the Senate and to President Joe Biden's desk by midnight tonight, then a partial government shutdown will take effect at 12:01 a.m Saturday morning, stopping work and delaying paychecks to all impacted workers.

If the spending package is signed into law before the deadline, then the federal government will be funded through the remainder of this fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

