You Can Now Get A Hocus Pocus-Themed Yahtzee Game

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The classic game of Yahtzee is getting a spooky makeover this Halloween season by none other than everyone’s favorite witches: The Sanderson Sisters!

New Yahtzee: Disney Hocus Pocus from The Op is for ages 8 and up and can be played with just one player or more. While the game is similar to original Yahtzee, the Hocus Pocus edition has players creating spells from Winifred’s evil book and joining the Sanderson Sisters as they take over Salem.

Players will throw together a recipe by using the collectible cauldron dice cup, Life Potion-green-hued six-sided dice and a custom Hocus Pocus scorepad. Each side of the dice represents an ingredient from the magic potion that revived Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson, like a Dash of Pox, Dead Man’s Toe, Newt Saliva and more.

Priced at $23, you can buy the game from The Op’s website for $22.99 or Amazon for $24.49. You will have to pay shipping if ordering from The Op’s website, which adds about $9 to your total, but shipping is free on Amazon if you’re a Prime member. Be aware, however, that it will not ship from Amazon until Oct. 7.

This is the second Hocus Pocus game to be released in the last few years, after a Hocus Pocus board game hit stores in 2020. Thanks to the release of “Hocus Pocus 2,” which premieres Disney+ on Sept. 30, however, there’s more Hocus Pocus merchandise this Halloween than ever before.

You’ll find everything from a candle collection and coloring book to a calendar, pet collection and color-changing mug. You can even start your day brewing Hocus Pocus coffee and eating Hocus Pocus cereal.

Joffrey’s Disney Sanderson Sisters Brew is a medium roasted flavored coffee with notes of caramel apple and cinnamon, while Kellogg’s Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal features a “berry brew” flavor with purple, orange and yellow star-shaped pieces topped with green and purple flecks inspired by the Sisters’ robes.

While you wait for “Hocus Pocus 2” to hit Disney+, make sure you brush up on the original film by grabbing the DVD or renting it on Amazon Prime.

Are you excited for the much-anticipated sequel?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.