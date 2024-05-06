Olive oil could lower risk of dementia-related death, study finds

A study published in the journal JAMA Network Open Monday found olive oil helps lower your risk of dementia-related death.

Scientists, including researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, analyzed more than 92,000 adults over a span of 28 years. Research participants were around the age of 56 on average when the study started.

The participants were given a questionnaire about their diets every 4 years.

They found that those who ate at least 7 grams, or one fourth of an ounce, of olive oil a day, had a 28% lower risk of dementia-related death compared to adults who rarely or never consumed olive oil.

Replacing 5 grams per day of margarine and mayonnaise with the same amount of olive oil was associated with an 8%-lower risk of dementia mortality.

Other proven health benefits of olive oil include lower risk of cardiovascular disease, and lower risk of some cancers, according to health experts.

Certain olive oils are filled with antioxidants and heart-healthy fats, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It also eases inflammation.

Every 3 seconds, someone develops dementia, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International.

More than 55 million people were living with dementia worldwide in 2020.