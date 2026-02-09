4 deaths reported due to toxic mushrooms found in California

Four people in California have now died after eating toxic wild mushrooms, state health monitors say.

Between November 18 of 2025 and February 7 of 2026, there have been 40 hospitalizations and four deaths linked to consumption of dangerous mushrooms, according to California's Department of Public Health.

Two of the most dangerous varieties of mushroom are the Death Cap and Western Destroying Angel mushrooms, which grow more commonly following wet weather.

California Department of Public Health Death Cap mushrooms in various stages of growth

Such mushrooms may appear and even taste similar to store-bought mushrooms that are safe to eat, the health agency says. But they can cause nausea, stomach pain and diarrhea, and in serious cases can cause liver and kidney damage, seizures and death.

Officials recommend avoiding eating wild-picked mushrooms, keeping children and pets away from growing mushrooms and buying mushrooms only from trusted grocers.

The toxic mushrooms cannot be made safe by cooking.

Several patients, including children, have suffered severe liver damage in the latest outbreak of poisonings, and at least one person may require a liver transplant.

Officials urged the public to avoid foraging entirely during what it called a high-risk season for toxic mushrooms.