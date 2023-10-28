Haunted Mansion-themed bar coming to Disney Treasure cruise ship

When hinges creak in doorless chambers aboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, it won’t be from the salty breeze. On Oct. 24, Disney Cruise Line announced a new bar that will serve spirited drinks and spine-tingling experiences to foolish mortals when the Disney Treasure sets sail in December 2024. Haunted Mansion Parlor, the first-ever bar inspired by the iconic Disney Parks attraction, will invite guests sailing on the Treasure to come out and socialize alongside the Haunted Mansion’s 999 happy haunts.

Wall-to-Wall Creeps: Designing Haunted Mansion Parlor

More than just a spooky spot to sip spirits, Haunted Mansion Parlor offers a 30-minute experience as part of a visit to the immersive lounge. The Walt Disney Imagineering team that developed the concept drew inspiration from the Haunted Mansion attractions at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland, as well as Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris and Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland, Nick Snyder, Walt Disney Imagineering Senior Concept Designer, said during a media presentation recorded by The DIS.

Taking primary inspiration from the art style of the original 1969 Disneyland attraction, the Haunted Mansion Parlor will also introduce a maritime twist, harkening to the elegant salons of classic golden age cruise liners.

Fans of the original attraction will recognize details like the iconic purple wallpaper, distinctive armchair (fans call it the “Donald Duck Chair”), and a mantel clock, a nod to the attraction’s ominous grandfather clock (beware when the clock strikes 13!). And said fans are in luck — the immersive space is meant to be explored. “You’re finally getting out of the Doom Buggy — you’re getting to live in your own Haunted Mansion experience,” Snyder said, noting that Haunted Mansion fans will for the first time get to turn the doorknob, touch the wallpaper, and sit in the iconic chair — a great spot for a photo op, he pointed out.

MORE: Why a Disney Cruise is worth every penny

Disney

The creative team particularly looked to original sketches by Disney Legend Rolly Crump, a key designer on the original Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland, Influences from Crump’s artwork for “Museum of the Weird,” a concept that was never realized as a standalone attraction but inspired elements of the original Haunted Mansion, can be seen throughout the space, from the parlor’s tentacle-encircled marquee to pairs of eyes lurking in the carpet and wallpaper. “Everywhere… something’s always staring at you,” said Walt Disney Imagineering Senior Creative Director Danny Handke.

Even the sounds will have a familiar eerie ring courtesy of a custom musical arrangement by Shruti Kumar and Walt Disney Imagineering that draws inspiration from the original attraction score, incorporating classic sound effects and voices as well as some new elements.

Get a closer look at the details in this virtual tour of Haunted Mansion Parlor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Geiger McDonald (@brookegmcdonald)

A Disquieting Metamorphosis: A New Haunted Mansion Story Unfolds

The story guests will experience within Haunted Mansion Parlor is a new tale that centers around a captain who met his fate following a “disastrous” dinner with his fiancé. Visitors to the parlor are attendees at the funeral of the captain, an original character created for the lounge.

Although guests are able to come-and-go, the 30-minute immersive story experience is presented and cycles throughout the afternoon and evening, following the “classic structure of the attraction,” Handke said.

Funeral music plays and guests will hear the iconic voice of the Ghost Host, via audio sourced from the Walt Disney Archives of the attraction’s original narrator, Paul Frees, Laughing Place reported. As in the attraction, Handke said the ghosts try to materialize but aren’t able to until Madame Leota leads a seance that brings the space to life (or should we say afterlife?) for a swinging wake.

Legendary apparitions from Haunted Mansion attractions around the globe as well as new maritime specters will appear “in mysterious ways” throughout the experience. A portrait gallery will also reveal new goblins and ghoulies who’ve made the Disney Treasure their ghostly retreat.

According to Laughing Place, the space will be open to guests of all ages to come and go during the early part of the day, with the full 30-minute experience beginning to cycle in the early afternoon. At 9 p.m., the bar will transition to an adults-only space for guests 21 and over.

Spirits Materialize: Cocktails and Mocktails

Disney shared a first look at some of the cocktails and zero-proof mocktails that will be served at Haunted Mansion Parlor along with recipes to conjure up the chilling drinks at home.

Disney

Sympathetic Libations: A nod to the Mansion’s “sympathetic vibrations,” this zero-proof cocktail combines sour cherry and blood orange flavors and will be served in a specialty mug. Get the recipe.

Ghoulish Delight: This purple, ube-flavored concoction is also zero-proof and should be a hit with younger guests. It includes ube fudge, oat milk and tapioca pearls and is finished with ube glitter and a gummy eyeball. Get the recipe.

Signature Beverage: A margarita, but make it spooky. This drink will be served in a haze of flavored smoke and topped with salt foam concealing a secret message revealed by black light. Get the recipe.

MORE: Disney released a 3-ingredient Dole Whip recipe so you can make it at home

Grim Grinning Goods: Haunted Mansion Parlor Merchandise

If there’s one thing Haunted Mansion fans want to follow them home, it’s exclusive merchandise. Here’s a first look at a few Haunted Mansion Parlor souvenir items that will be sold on the Disney Treasure:

The Haunted Mansion Parlor Music Box will be a souvenir version of the music box that plays the Parlor’s soundtrack. So the story goes, the box belonged to the captain’s fiance and opens in the company of sinister specters.

Disney

The Haunted Parlor Mantel Clock is a souvenir version of the clock atop the parlor’s mantel.

Disney

The Haunted Mansion Parlor Sculpted Mug features the same design that will be on the bar’s entrance marquee.

Disney

Beware of hitchhiking ghosts — they will appear in this souvenir Haunted Mansion Parlor Mirror.

Disney

Spectral Sailings

Following the Disney Treasure’s seven-night Eastern Caribbean maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on Dec. 21, 2024, the ship will sail an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean out of Port Canaveral. Bookings are now open at disneycruise.com/treasure.

More Ghoulish Delights from Regions Beyond

You’ll have to wait until December 2024 to visit the Haunted Mansion Parlor, but there are still plenty of ways to indulge your Haunted Mansion fandom.

From Hitchhiking Ghost Halloween inflatables to shirts and Minnie ears covered in the iconic wallpaper print, there’s enough Haunted Mansion merchandise out there to outfit 999 happy haunts and then some.

At Walt Disney World, the infamous Hatbox Ghost featured in Disneyland’s version of Haunted Mansion will materialize in the ride at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park in late November 2023.

MORE: Disney announces opening date for new Moana attraction

Disney

And at Disneyland Park, work will begin in January 2024 on an expansion to the Haunted Mansion’s grounds and exterior queue and a new retail shop will be built adjacent to the attraction’s exit.

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.