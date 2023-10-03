This 7-foot-tall inflatable pumpkin ghost is only $43.99 (regularly $200)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Decorating a home with festive lights and accessories used to be reserved for Christmas. Not anymore. Halloween is creeping up as a popular decoration holiday for homeowners who love showing their darker side with a touch of fun.

A large centerpiece decoration in the yard, like an inflatable, can make your house stand out from the rest of the neighborhood during the Halloween season. Finding affordable options can be tricky, though.

This year, Walmart has an early treat for Halloween decor shoppers with a scary-good sale on this 7-foot-tall pumpkin ghost.

$43.99 (was $200) at Walmart

For a limited time, the Yexmas Pumpkin Reaper Ghost is on sale for only $43.99. Walmart has slashed the price by 88% on this spooky guy. You’ll save $156.01 with this holiday deal.

But don’t wait to snag this Halloween special! Walmart deals can disappear anytime, just like the ghosts that arrive on All Hallow’s Eve.

The Pumpkin Reaper Ghost will tower over your yard or indoor party, daring Halloween trick-or-treaters to come closer for their candy. He stands 7 feet tall and has giant hands reaching out to his guests. Built-in LED lights give the large Halloween host an eerie glow that sets the holiday mood perfectly.

His little jack-o’-lantern crew always stays with him to help keep the festivities going. No one likes to party alone, right?

Made with thick, durable polyester, the inflatable pumpkin reaper ghost is designed to withstand the wicked weather that sometimes blows in during Halloween. A set of five stakes and two sandbags will help your ghost guest around until after the last trick-or-treater leaves for the night.

Setting the inflatable up is easy, too. Once you stake him into the ground, plug the inflatable pumpkin ghost into an outlet. Within a few seconds, he will reach his full, imposing height.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.