Get BOGO Starbucks every Thursday in September

Starbucks is filling the good-news cup to overflowing as we enter the fall season. First, the coffee giant officially announced that the iconic Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is back on the menu for the fall. If that isn’t enough to get your autumn vibes on high alert, how about the chance to get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on fall drinks every week in September?

Get ready Starbucks fans, because from now through the end of the month, every Thursday is BOGO Day at your favorite coffee stop.

Members of the Starbucks Rewards program can redeem a BOGO fall drink every Thursday after 12 p.m. on the following dates:

Sept. 7

Sept. 14

Sept. 21

Sept. 28

Now that you’ve marked your calendar and set a reminder not to miss this Starbucks BOGO deal, here’s how to take advantage of it.

First, make sure you’re a member of the free Starbucks Rewards program. Go to the Starbucks Rewards website or download the Starbucks app. Once there, sign up for free with your email and a password. Then, every time you order from Starbucks, you’ll earn stars that can be redeemed for free drinks, food and other purchases, like drinkware.

Once you are a Rewards Member, you can download the BOGO deal to your account. You must have that coupon before you place your order each Thursday.

On the promotion dates, order one of your favorite fall drinks and get a second one (the same size or smaller) for free. Keep in mind you must order from the Starbucks Fall Drink Menu, which includes:

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte

Starbucks Cream Cold Brew

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

However, you cannot add extra flavors to your drink order and get the BOGO deal. So, skip the customizations this time.

Also, this deal is only good in-store or at the drive-thru. Orders via delivery, including Uber Eats and DoorDash are not eligible for this deal.

Finally, each Rewards member is limited to one BOGO deal each week, and it’s only a one-to-one offer. This means you can only buy one drink and get one free. No multiple drink orders, such as buy 2, get 2, are possible with this reward.

Enjoy your fall sipping every Thursday!

