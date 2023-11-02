Freeform’s ’25 Days of Christmas’ schedule is out

Are you already glancing at that Christmas tree box in the attic or basement, anxious to get the holiday season started? Who can blame anyone for wanting to get a jump start on the most festive time of the year?

If you can’t get enough holiday movies, you need to know Freeform just released its “25 Days of Christmas” programming schedule for this year. Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” begins at 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, with “Unaccompanied Minors” and runs through midnight, Dec. 26 with “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.”

Kids and adults will find traditional favorites like “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and specials like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” In addition to the usual holiday films featured on Freeform, two new movies will debut in the lineup. Plus, a few beloved Disney movies and specials return to the schedule.

Here’s a trailer for the month-long movie marathon:

So, gather the family, get out your December calendar, and plan those holiday movie nights now with the full Freeform “25 Days of Christmas” schedule:

Note: All times are Eastern/Pacific.

Friday, Dec. 1

7 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

9 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

11 a.m. – “Eloise at Christmastime”

1 p.m. – “The Star” (2017)

3 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

5 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

7 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

Saturday, Dec. 2

7 a.m. – “Home Alone”

9:30 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:05 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

2:05 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

4:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

6:45 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

8:50 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

11:30 p.m. – “Godmothered” (Freeform Premiere)

Sunday, Dec. 3

7 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

9:10 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”

11:15 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

1:20 p.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

2:50 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:10 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

8:15 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

8:50 p.m. – “Home Alone”

11:20 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

Monday, Dec. 4

7 a.m. – “The Mistle-Tones”

10:30 a.m. – “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” (Disney Animated)

11 a.m. – “Home Alone”

1:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

4:10 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

5:15 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

5:50 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

6:55 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch”

8:55 p.m. – “Noelle” (Freeform Premiere)

12 a.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

1 a.m. – “The Simpsons” (Holiday Episodes)

Tuesday, Dec. 5

7 a.m. – “Holiday in Handcuffs”

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy” (Holiday Episodes)

11:30 a.m. – ”Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

2 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

4 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

6 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”

Wednesday, Dec. 6

7 a.m. – “Snow”

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy” (Holiday Episodes)

11:05 a.m. – “Home Alone”

1:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

4:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

6:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

8:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

Thursday, Dec. 7

7 a.m. – “Snow 2: Brain Freeze”

10:30 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

12:35 p.m. – “Love the Coopers”

3:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

5:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12 a.m. – “The Family Stone”

Friday, Dec. 8

7 a.m. – “Family Guy” (Holiday Episodes)

8 a.m. – “Love the Coopers”

10:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”

1 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

3:40 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

5:40 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

8:20 p.m. – “Frozen” (Disney Animated)

10:50 p.m. – “Frozen II” (Disney Animated)

1:00 a.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

1:30 a.m. – “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (Disney Pixar)

Saturday, Dec. 9

7 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”

9 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

11:00 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

1:05 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

3:05 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:45 p.m. – “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (Disney Pixar)

5:15 p.m. – “Toy Story” (Disney Pixar)

7:15 p.m. – “Toy Story 2” (Disney Pixar)

9:20 p.m. – “Toy Story 3” (Disney Pixar)

11:50 p.m. – “Toy Story 4” (Disney Pixar)

Sunday, Dec. 10

7 a.m. – “The Simpsons” (Holiday Episodes)

8 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

10 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

12 p.m. – “Home Alone”

2:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

5:10 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

7:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Monday, Dec. 11

7 a.m. – “Snowglobe”

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy” (Holiday Episodes)

11 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

1:05 p.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

3:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

5:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12 a.m. – “Black Nativity”

Tuesday, Dec. 12

7 a.m. – “Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve”

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy” (Holiday Episodes)

11 a.m. – “Home Alone”

1:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

4 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

6 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

8:30 p.m. – “Godmothered”

12 a.m. – “The Mistle-Tones”

Wednesday, Dec. 13

7 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy” (Holiday Episodes)

11 a.m. – “The Family Stone”

1:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

4 p.m. – “Home Alone”

6:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

12 a.m. – “Daddy’s Home 2”

Thursday, Dec. 14

7 a.m. – “Daddy’s Home 2”

10:30 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

12:35 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

3:05 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

5:10 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

7:10 p.m. – “Noelle”

9:20 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12 a.m. – “12 Dates of Christmas”

Friday, Dec. 15

7 a.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”

7:30 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

9:30 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”

11:30 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

1:30 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

3:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”

6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:40 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

11:20 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

Saturday, Dec. 16

7 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

7:30 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”

8:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

10 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”

2 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

4:35 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Sunday, Dec. 17

7 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”

8 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

10:05 a.m. – “Eloise at Christmastime”

12:10 p.m. – “Home Alone 3”

2:15 p.m. – “Prancer Returns”

4:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

6:20 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:50 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

11:30 p.m. – “Godmothered”

Monday, Dec. 18

7 a.m. – “Prancer Returns”

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy” (Holiday Episodes)

11:35 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

2:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

4:15 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

6:20 p.m. – “Frozen” (Disney Animated)

8:50 p.m. – “Frozen II” (Disney Animated)

12 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”

Tuesday, Dec. 19

7 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

10:30 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

12:35 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

3:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

5:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

Wednesday, Dec. 20

7 a.m. – “Eloise at Christmastime”

10:30 a.m. – “Family Guy” (Holiday Episodes)

11 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

1:05 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

3:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

5:35 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

8:15 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

9:20 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

9:55 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

12 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

Thursday, Dec. 21

7 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”

8 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

9:30 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

11:30 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”

1:30 p.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

3:35 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

4:40 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

5:15 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

6:20 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:50 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

11:30 p.m. – “The Family Stone”

Friday, Dec. 22

7 a.m. – “Prep & Landing” (Disney Animated)

7:30 a.m. – “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” (Disney Animated)

8 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

9:30 a.m. – “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (Disney Pixar)

10 a.m. – “Home Alone”

12:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

3:10 p.m. – “Noelle”

5:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

7:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Saturday, Dec. 23

7 a.m. – “The Simpsons” (Holiday Episodes)

8 a.m. – “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (Disney Pixar)

8:30 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

10:30 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

1:05 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

3:10 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

5:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

7:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

10:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

1 a.m. – “Family Guy” (Holiday Episodes)

Sunday, Dec. 24

7 a.m. – “Unaccompanied Minors”

9:05 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

10:35 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

1:15 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

2:55 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

5:35 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

6:40 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

7:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Monday, Dec. 25

7 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

10:30 a.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

11:30 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

1:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

3:30 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

4:30 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

5 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

6 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:30 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

