This woman's accused of stealing $900 worth of items from a Fort Myers Target

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A woman is accused of stealing nearly $900 worth of food, hair and small accessories from a Target location in Fort Myers.

Investigators say this happened on March 3rd.

Jennifer Lambert

Southwest Florida Crimestoppers said the suspect took $872 in items from the Target store on 1000 Gulf Center Drive, and was seen getting into an older model silver Toyota Camry with a spare tire on the driver side rear.

If you have any information about the suspect, you're asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.