Naples man sentenced to six years for child pornography

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man has been sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for possession of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Gavin Michael Harold, 23, was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and ordered to register as a sex offender.

The department says according to court documents, an FBI Task Force Agent using a peer-to-peer file sharing program connected to Harold's computer and downloaded files of child pornography. A search warrant for Harold's home in Naples would lead to forensic examination of his computer - revealing in excess of 8,500 pictures and 450 videos depicting the abuse of young children, according to the DOJ.

The department says Harold admitted to "downloading child pornography for a while".