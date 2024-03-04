Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFort Myers Metro South

Actions

Naples man sentenced to six years for child pornography

A Naples man has been sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for possession of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.
Handcuffs
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted at 1:34 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 13:34:26-05

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man has been sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for possession of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Gavin Michael Harold, 23, was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release and ordered to register as a sex offender.

The department says according to court documents, an FBI Task Force Agent using a peer-to-peer file sharing program connected to Harold's computer and downloaded files of child pornography. A search warrant for Harold's home in Naples would lead to forensic examination of his computer - revealing in excess of 8,500 pictures and 450 videos depicting the abuse of young children, according to the DOJ.

The department says Harold admitted to "downloading child pornography for a while".

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023