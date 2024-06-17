Changes to I-75 at Daniels Parkway? FDOT wants to hear from you

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation wants to hear your thoughts on the I-75 at Daniels Parkway Interchange Improvements Project.

This public outreach meeting, the department says, is to present information regarding possible alternatives to that area.

"The purpose of this design project is to address the existing operational deficiencies of I-75 and Daniels Parkway Interchange within Lee County and to accommodate future travel demand projections because of forecasted population and employment growth." Florida Department of Transportation

It is also an opportunity to share your thoughts.

According to the department's website, interchange improvements could include a diverging diamond interchange (similar to the one under construction at the Colonial Boulevard exit) like the one below:

FDOT

The project would cost an estimated $37 million.

Attendees can participate online or in-person.

Online: Tuesday, June 25th. 6-7PM

In-Person: Thursday, June 27th, 5 - 7PM

