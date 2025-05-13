New Florida law could protect homes from vehicle-created flooding

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Florida lawmakers have unanimously passed legislation that would make it illegal for drivers to create excessive wakes while driving through flooded roads, addressing a long-standing problem for coastal communities like Fort Myers Beach.

Senate Bill 462, which passed in early May, would allow police to ticket drivers who push water into homes by speeding through floodwaters—an issue that has been unenforceable until now.

"The street would flood especially this middle part, and I would have to put up my no wake zone sign, to keep cars slowing down and not washing up underneath the houses," said Anita Turner, Fort Myers Beach resident.

Turner has dealt with this flooding issue for decades.

"We've been dealing with this for years and years and years, been here since 92' and we've always had a problem with street flooding so I'm very glad to hear they're finally doing something about it," Turner said.

The legislation comes as Fort Myers Beach is also seeing success with infrastructure improvements. A new storm drain system kept streets from flooding during Monday's heavy rainfall.

"Really last night was the first big rain we've had since they put the drainage system in. It seems to have really worked," Turner said.

The Tier 1 drainage project, approved by Town Council in 2023, targeted the most flood-prone streets on the island with new catch basins and underground piping designed to prevent water from pooling in low-lying areas.

"We'll hope it continues to make a big difference," Turner said.

If Governor DeSantis signs the legislation, the law will go into effect July 1.

