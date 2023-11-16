Former Kansas City Chiefs player Devon Wylie dead at 35

Former NFL player Devon Wylie is dead at the age of 35.

Fresno State, Wylie’s alma mater, confirmed the news of his passing on social media.

“Forever a Bulldog,” said the Fresno State Football account on X. “Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time.”

The team posted the tribute alongside a photo of Wylie.

Forever a Bulldog. Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/DxsPuonou0 — Fresno State Football 🏆 (@FresnoStateFB) November 14, 2023

Wylie was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft. He went on to play for several other teams before transferring to the Canadian Football League in 2016, according to Yahoo Sports.

Local station ABC 30 in Fresno said a family member, who was not identified, posted about Wylie’s passing on social media.

"We wanted to make this post so people who knew and loved Devon could learn of his passing because we don’t have the capacity to reach out to everyone in this hard time," the post said.

"There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and an amazing uncle. Devon had so much love and joy to give. Always making people laugh and entertaining us with his football skills, guitar jams, silly jokes and voices, back-flip tricks, fun banter Star Wars obsession chat, Halo nights and not to mention his beautiful smile. We will miss him always," it continued.

Fresno State Football coach John Baxter posted on X about the "tremendous loss."

"Being someone’s Coach is a blessing beyond words and a hardwired lifetime relationship,"Baxter said. "This is a tragic loss beyond words. What a great Bulldog, brother, son and teammate. We love you Devon Wylie! Bulldog Born."

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

