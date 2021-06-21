Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at RaceTrac in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Somebody who bought a Fantasy 5 Florida Lottery ticket at a RaceTrac on Sunday is a winner!

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning ticket on Sunday night's Fantasy 5 drawing was purchased at RaceTrac #2535 on 15820 Winkler Road in Fort Myers,

If you have the ticket with numbers 05-15-19-30-33 you hit the jackpot.

The Florida Lottery will hold official FANTASY 5® drawings in which five out of 36 numbers will be drawn at random. If your five numbers match the five winning numbers drawn in the official drawing for the date played, you win the FANTASY 5 top prize. Match two, three, or four of the winning numbers to win other cash prizes or a free Quick Pick ticket.

