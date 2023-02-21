St. Lucie County woman claims $1 million from scratch-off

ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Nena Nau, 55, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, according to the Florida Lottery.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Nau purchased her winning ticket from Cumberland Farms, located at 3174 Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

Cumberland Farms will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.